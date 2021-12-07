Malaika Arora's beginners guide to easy Yoga poses
Image: Instagram/ @Malaika Arora
'Ardha Matsyendrasana'- This pose is great to stretch your upper body, relax your mind and strengthen your spine. It also improves digestion by eliminating waste.
Image: Instagram/ @Malaika Arora
'Vrikshasana' (Tree pose) - Malaika states that this asana helps with balance and concentration.
Image: Instagram/ @Malaika Arora
'Trikonasana' (Triangle Pose) with a brick: This pose helps in improving your spine's flexibility, engages your core while also reducing anxiety and stress.
Image: Instagram/ @Malaika Arora
'Virabhadrasana II' (Warrior Pose) - This pose helps in stretching one's shoulders, chest, hips, and groins. It also helps in increasing one's stamina while boosting confidence.
Image: Instagram/ @Malaika Arora
'Parivrtta Utkatasana' (Revolved Chair Pose)- This pose aids in increasing flexibility and strengthens the spine. It's also very effective in detoxification.
Image: Instagram/ @Malaika Arora
'Paschimottanasana with a brick' or 'Seated Forward Bend' - This pose is great for one's core strength, stimulating digestion, and strengthening the back. It also reduces anxiety and makes one relaxed.
Image: Instagram/ @Malaika Arora
'Ashwa Sanchalanasana Variation'' -Malaika notes that the pose helps to give a good stretch to your hips and calf muscles and lengthens the spine. It also improves one's blood circulation.
Image: Instagram/ @Malaika Arora