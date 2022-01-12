Malaika Arora's best athleisure outfits to pick for your workout routine
Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficia
Malaika Arora sported loose black joggers and paired them with a simple white tee. She added dimension to her attire by tying the top to flaunt her waist.
Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficia
'India's Best Dancer' judge went for a simple yet stylish blue co-ord set for the look. She completed the outfit with stylish white shoes.
Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficia
The 27-year-old wore loose-fitted white shorts and paired them with a black top with a matching jacket.
Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficia
Arora combined style and comfort by pairing a grey co-ord set with a top tied around her waist for this athleisure.
Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficia
Adding a little pop of colour to the outfit, the actor sported bright pink shoes with her blue and white casual attire.
Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficia
Malaika Arora paired her light coloured shorts and top with a matching button-up. She completed the look with a pair of trendy shoes.
Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficia