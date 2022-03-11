Malaika Arora's envy-worthy designer outfits that'll help to revamp your wardrobe

Designed by Amritraj Bora, this animal print dress of Malaika Arora is completed with statement gold accessories.
Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial, @shotbynuno
Shining bright, here, Malaika has opted for a body-hugging off-shoulder dress by Peter Dundas. Keeping it simple yet elegant, Malaika finished her look with statement heels.
Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial, @mohitvaru
Merging formals with a shimmer twist, here Malaika Arora slays in Rocky Star outfit.
Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial, @nupuragarwal__
Malaika Arora amps up the fashion bar in a body-hugging shimmer gown featuring a thigh-high slit. The outfit is designed by Alberto Audenino.
Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial, @sunhilsippy
Matching a flowy dress with casual shoes, Malaika proves that 'white can never be basic'. This peppy outfit is designed by Amit Aggarwal.
Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial, @sunhilsippy
This see-through green tulle dress of Malaika Arora is by designed Millia London. Statement heels and rings are used as accessories to accentuate her look.
Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial, @sunhilsippy