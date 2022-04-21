Malavika Mohanan: Inside the 'Maaran' actor's dreamy Italy vacation
Image: Instagram/ @malavikamohanan_
Malavika Mohanan has been treating fans with stunning glimpses from her Italy vacation. The actor is seen walking around the picturesque streets of Rome in floral attire, paired with a black overcoat.
Image: Instagram/ @malavikamohanan_
Keeping her fashion game on point, Malavika is seen posing at the Colosseum. Her simple yet stylish outfit is perfect for a day outing.
Image: Instagram/ @malavikamohanan_
Captioning the post, she wrote, "A magnificent colosseum & a happy Malu."
Image: Instagram/ @malavikamohanan_
The 'Maaran' star looks splendid in this vibrant white and yellow outfit, as she poses amid a farm of almond trees.
Image: Instagram/ @malavikamohanan_
"Saw a beautiful farm of almond trees in full bloom & ran around gushing over how pretty the flowers were," she mentioned in the caption.
Image: Instagram/ @malavikamohanan_
Malavika also dropped an adorable selfie of her as she drove around various tourist spots. She captioned it "road trippin".
Image: Instagram/ @malavikamohanan_