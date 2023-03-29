Hardika Gupta

Mar 29 ,2023

Malavika Mohanan looks subtle in blue
Image: Varinder Chawla
Malavika Mohanan recently stepped out in the city. Image: Varinder Chawla
She was snapped at Bandra. Image: Varinder Chawla
The actress greeted the photographers and posed for them. Image: Varinder Chawla
She wore a blue slip A-line dress. Image: Varinder Chawla
The actress accecorised her look with a white handbag. Image: Varinder Chawla
She completed her look with white peep-toe heels. Image: Varinder Chawla
