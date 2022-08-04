Sneha Biswas
Aug 04 ,2022
Malavika Mohanan's Birthday: Inside 'Maaran' actor's resplendent saree looks
Malavika Mohanan is one of the most stylish stars down south who has impeccable taste in fashion.
Image: Instagram@malavikamohanan_
The south diva looks ravishing in this white netted saree that has intricate detailing all over its body.
Image: Instagram@malavikamohanan_
Malavika Mohanan stunned the fashion police in this all-green saree look.
Image: Instagram@malavikamohanan_
The 'Beyond the Clouds' actor looks simple yet elegant in this saree.
Image: Instagram@malavikamohanan_
Malavika leaves no stones unturned in shelling out some major fashion goals for her fans.
Image: Instagram@malavikamohanan_
The actor can slay in any colour and this picture is proof of that.
Image: Instagram@malavikamohanan_
Malavika looks gorgeous in this white saree that she paired with a pearl necklace set.
Image: Instagram@malavikamohanan_
The actor can perfectly carry any traditional saree look.
Image: Instagram@malavikamohanan_
Find Out More