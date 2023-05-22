Simple Vishwakarma
May 22 ,2023
Maleesha Kharwa journey: From Dharavi slum to Hollywood
Source: @maleeshakharwa/instagram
Maleesha Kharwa, a fourteen-year-old girl from Mumbai's Dharavi slum, has become the face of Beauty Brand's latest collection, The Yuvati.
Despite growing up in the slums, Maleesha is an aspiring model who has already received two Hollywood film offers.
Robert Hoffman's encounter with Maleesha came about when he was stranded in India during the pandemic while shooting a music video, leading him to meet her.
Maleesha and her family live in a slum in Bandra, Mumbai.
Robert Hoffman discovered Maleesha in Mumbai in 2020 and created a Go Fund Me page to support her endeavors.
The short film documentary Live Your Fairytale sheds light on Maleesha's life, her relationship with her father who works as a clown impersonator.
Known as the 'Princess of the Slum,' Maleesha has gained recognition for her talent and creativity.
Maleesha has been involved in various modeling assignments and is steadily making progress in the industry.
