Mammootty's intense look from 'Bheeshma Parvam' trailer
Superstar Mammootty thrilled fans with his gangster-like avatar in the trailer of his upcoming Malayalam action entertainer 'Bheeshma Parvam'.
The recently dropped trailer perfectly introduces him as a powerful gangster Michael and sets the stage for the intense action-drama audiences will witness in theatres.
The star's hard-hitting dialogues, his rugged look comprising of a heavy beard and long hair as well as the intense sequences have piques fans' curiosity ahead of the film's release.
The film has been produced and directed by Amal Neerad and also stars Anasuya Bhardwaj, Tabu, Soubin Shahir, Nadia, Veena Nandakumar, Dileesh Pothan, Farhaan Faasil among others in pivotal roles.
The film's intense new poster was recently unveiled by Mammootty's son and actor Dulquer Salmaan, who hailed his father as the 'king'.
The upcoming actioner is slated to release in theatres on March 3, 2022.
