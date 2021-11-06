Man United vs Man City: Who won last 5 PL matches in the Manchester derby?
Image: PremierLeague.com
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City clinched an excellent 2-0 away victory against arch-rivals Manchester United on April 24, 2019.
Image: PremierLeague.com
Man United claimed a 2-1 win at the Etihad on December 7, 2019, to prevent the Citizens from closing the gap to PL Leaders Liverpool.
Image: PremierLeague.com
Man United recorded a PL double over their arch-rivals for the first time since 2009/10 with a 2-0 win at Old Trafford on March 8, 2020.
Image: PremierLeague.com
The Manchester derby ended in a goalless draw for the first time in three years at Old Trafford on December 12, 2020.
Image: AP
Ole's side recorded their third victory in four games against Pep's Man City on March 7, 2021, with a 2-0 win at the Etihad Stadium.
Image: AP