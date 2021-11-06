Man Utd vs Man City: Top 5 goalscorers in Manchester Derby
Image: premierleague.com
Wayne Rooney's sensational overhead kick against City will probably be the most memorable Manchester Derby goal but he has scored a total of 11 in the fixture.
Image: premierleague.com
Manchester City's Joe Hayes is the second-highest scorer in the fixture having racked up 10 goals in the derby between 1952 and 1965.
Image: mancity.com
Francis Lee played 249 matches for City and scored 112 goals and out of those 10 of them came against cross-town rivals United.
Image: mancity.com
Sir Bobby Charlton is a United legend through and through, he scored nine goals against rivals City who at that time were less of a threat than they are now.
Image: AP
Sergio Aguero has scored a lot of goals throughout his City career and he has also scored a significant number against rivals United. He has managed nine goals against United.
Image: premierleague.com