Anirban Sarkar
Jun 04 ,2023
Manchester City defeat Manchester United to lift FA Cup
Ilkay Gundogan netted a brace to help Manchester City lay a hand on the FA Cup
Pep Guardiola remains one of the most successful managers on the English soil
Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring just at the stroke of 14 seconds which is the fastest goal in the FA Cup history
Bruno Fernandes did score from the spot but the Manchester United captain couldn't inspire his side to another victory.
A buoyant Man City will now head towards the Champions League final where Inter Milan are waiting for them.
A continental treble is now up for grabs for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City
