Manchester United 0-2 Manchester City: Top highlights from Premier League match
An Eric Bailly own goal opened the scoring for Manchester City after he put the ball in his own net following a cross from Joao Cancelo.
David de Gea was perhaps Manchester United's best player as the scoreline could have been far worse had it not been for his saves.
Bernardo Silva doubled Manchester City's lead just before half-time by getting his boot to Joao Cancelo's cross at the back post.
Manchester City dominated most of the match as they had 68% possession and registered 16 shots in comparison to United's five.
