Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Jan 14 ,2023
Manchester United vs Manchester City: 5 players to watch out for
Image: @mancity/Instagram
Erling Haaland is the highest goal scorer in Premier League 2022-23 so far with 21 goals in 16 games.
Image: AP
Marcus Rashford is Manchester United’s top goal scorer this season with seven goals in 17 matches.
Image: @manchesterunited/Instagram
22-year-old Antony is one of the key players for United this season with three goals in five games.
Image: @manchesterunited/Instagram
Kevin de Bruyne has contributed with a total of nine assists in the ongoing Premier League season for Manchester City.
Image: AP
Christian Eriksen has assisted a total of six goals for United in 16 games.
Image: AP
Manchester United will host Manchester City in the Premier League 2022-23 match on Saturday.
Image: AP
The Manchester Derby is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST on Saturday.
Image: AP
