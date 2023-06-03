Prateek Arya
Jun 03 ,2023
Manchester United vs Manchester City: 6 Key players to watch out for in FA Cup final
Ever since his arrival, Casemiro has given Manchester United a new spirit and could be the key player today for United in FA cup final.
Kyle Walker is a force to reckon with. The fullback has been one of the prominent reasons behind Manchester City's success and could prove to be a key today.
Man United would be placing their hopes on Bruno Fernandes. If he plays well today then United could end up winning another trophy this season.
Marcus Rashford has been the leading goal scorer of Manchester United this season. If he puts on his scoring shoes today then United can win the derby.
Erling Halland has proven to be a goal machine for Manchester City. All eyes will be on him in the FA Cup Final.
Manchester United have to keep Kevin De Bruyne quiet in order to secure any chance of winning. The swede can take the game away at any point in the match.
