Swati Singh
Oct 07 ,2022
Mandana Karimi, Bella Hadid & more stars extend support to Iran's Anti-Hijab Protests
Image: Instagram/@mandanakarimi, AP
Iranian actor, Mandana Karimi, staged a protest in Mumbai in solidarity with the women of Iran, stating, "Bollywood actors have denied support to her."
Image: Instagram/Twitter
Elnaaz Norouzi, who hails from Iran and predominantly works in Bollywood, revealed that she has been spending anxious nights thinking about her people in Iran.
Image: Instagram/@IAMELNAAZ, AP
Amy Jackson expressed her solidarity with the women of Iran who are cutting their hair short and burning their hijabs as a part of protests.
Image: Instagram/@IAMAMYJACKSON
Justin Bieber re-shared a post by Eva Mendes, which detailed the anti-hijab protests erupting over the incident.
Image: Instagram/@IAMEVAMENDES, AP
Bella Hadid sent condolences to Mahsa Amini's loved ones, adding that she didn't deserve what happened to her
Image: AP
Author JK Rowling expressed grief over the state of affairs in Iran.
Image: AP, Twitter/@songsiranian
Eva Mendes detailed the anti-hijab protests erupting over the incident and how Iran's authorities are shutting people out.
Image: AP
