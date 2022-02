Environmentalist and actor Dia Mirza who had tied the knot with Vaibhab Reki, wanted her favourite mango tree to be in the backdrop, and the decor to be sustainable, without the use of plastic. The backdrop was made with mixed Indian traditional flowers that worked beautifully as a contrast to Dia's red Banarasi sari and complemented the mogra she wore in her hair. IMAGE: Instagram/DiaMirza