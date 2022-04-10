Mandy Moore's birthday: Revisiting actor's adorable glimpses with husband Taylor Goldsmith
'This Is Us' star Mandy Moore often treats her fans with adorable glimpses alongside her husband Taylor Goldsmith. The duo can be seen shedding smiles alongside their son Gus as they celebrate Christmas.
Mandy and Taylor look gorgeous as they pose for the camera. In the caption, Taylor called himself the 'luckiest guy' in the world.
Interestingly, the duo met through Instagram in May 2015. Mandy had then claimed she's a big fan of Goldsmith’s band, 'Dawes' and posted a cover of one of their albums.
After keeping their relationship private for a long time, they tied the knot in 2018 in Los Angeles, according to US Magazine. They share a one-year-old son Gus.
Sharing this picture on Valentine's day last year, Mandy wrote," I sure am the luckiest to have landed you".
Moore smiles for the camera as Taylor caresses her baby bump. "Baby Boy goldsmith coming early 2021," she wrote.
The duo shared this glimpse from their wedding ceremony as they announced it via social media.
