Mane to Steven Gerrard, 6 Liverpool players with most goals in Champions League knockouts
Image: Liverpool/Instagram
Sadio Mane's goal against Villarreal in the Champions League semi-final first leg makes him the leading scorer for Liverpool in the knockout stages with 14 goals.
Image: Liverpool/ Instagram
Mohamed Salah is next in the list with 11 goals to his name in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League for Liverpool.
Image: Liverpool/ Instagram
Roberto Firmino with 10 goals is the third name on the list of Liverpool players with the most goals in UEFA Champions League knockouts.
Image: Liverpool/ Instagram
Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard is next in the list with 6 goals to his name in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League.
Image: UEFA Champions League/ Twitter
Dirk Kuyt played for Liverpool from 2006 to 2012. The Dutch striker during his stint with the Kopp scored 5 goals in the Champions League knockout stage
Image: Liverpool/ Instagram
Fernando Torres was a hit among Liverpool fans during his time from 2007 to 2011. He made 102 appearances in total during which he scored 5 goals in the Champions League knockout stage.
Image: UEFA Champions League/ Twitter