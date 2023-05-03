Nitish Vashishtha

May 03 ,2023

Manobala Death: Thalapathy Vijay to Dhanush, comedian's popular co-stars
Fans are currently mourning the loss of Tamil veteran actor and director, Manobala. He was 69 years old at the time of his passing. Image: Manobala/Twitter
Manobala was close with South superstar Thalapathy Vijay. He visited him on the sets of Varisu and will appear in the upcoming film, Leo. Image: thalapathyfans/Twitter
Manobala appeared alongside Citadel star Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the 2015 film, 10 Endrathukulla. Image: samanthafanclub/Twitter
Dhanush and Manobala appeared together in the 2020 film Pattas. They starred together in films such as Polladhavan, Maari 2 and Yaaradi Nee Mohini as well. Image: dhanushfans/Twitter
Suriya and Manobala worked together in Perazhagan (2004). They appeared together in several films subsequently. Image: suriyafansonline/Twitter
Santhanam and Manobala appeared together in the 2014 Tamil horror comedy film Santhanam. Image: Manobala/Twitter
Director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Manobala worked together on the upcoming film, Leo. Image: Manobala/Twitter
