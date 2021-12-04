Manoj Bajpayee & other stars who won big at Asian Academy Creative Awards 2021
Image: Instagram/ @ManojBajpayee/ @ShraddhaBachani
The recently held Asian Academy Creative Awards 2021 saw Manoj Bajpayee bag the best actor award for the Amazon Prime Video series 'The Family Man 2'
Image: Instagram/ @ManojBajpayee
Konkana Sen won the best actress award for her portrayal of Bharti Mondal in 'Geeli Puchhi', which came as a segment of Netflix's anthology 'Ajeeb Daastaans'
Image: Instagram/ @ShraddhaBachani
Hansal Mehta bagged two major awards under best drama series and best direction categories for the hit show 'Scam 1992'
Image: Instagram/ @HansalMehta
Naseeruddin Shah took home the accolade for the best supporting actor for the Amazon Prime Video series 'Bandish Bandits'.
Image: Instagram/ @HansalMehta