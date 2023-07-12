Anjali Choudhury
Jul 12 ,2023
Manoj Bajpayee shares picture-perfect moments from London
Image: @bajpayee.manoj/Instagram
Manoj Bajpayee recently shared photos from his London vacation and wrote, "Seeing London through the eyes of a 12-year-old has been so much fun."
Image: @bajpayee.manoj/Instagram
Sharing a picture of his family, he wrote, "We're walking a minimum of 10 km every day, mapping out every nook and corner."
Image: @bajpayee.manoj/Instagram
Manoj Bajpayee further dropped a photo while posing in a blue car with his wife Shabana Raza and daughter Ava Nayla.
Image: @bajpayee.manoj/Instagram
Manoj Bajpayee struck a hilarious pose in front of a mannequin during his day out in London.
Image: @bajpayee.manoj/Instagram
Manoj and Ava recreated the Jai-Veeru pose and posed for the cameras with all smiles.
Image: @bajpayee.manoj/Instagram
While Ava stepped out for her outing in a casual outfit, her mother opted to wear an all-white outfit.
Image: @bajpayee.manoj/Instagram
Manoj's daughter posed in front of Madame Tussauds London sign.
Image: @bajpayee.manoj/Instagram
Ava was also snapped hugging a giant structure of Shrek and Gingy.
Image: @bajpayee.manoj/Instagram
