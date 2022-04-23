Manoj Bajpayee's birthday: Powerful roles played by actor on screen
Image: Instagram/@bajpayee.manoj
The popular Amazon Prime spy thriller series 'The Family Man' featured Manoj Bajpayee in the lead playing the role of a middle-class man who secretly works as an intelligence officer. His performance received critical acclaim.
Image: A Still from 'The Family Man'
Manoj Bajpayee essayed one of the lead roles in the two-part crime film, 'Gangs of Wasseypur.' His performance as Sardar Khan was a huge hit among the audience.
Image: A Still from 'Gangs of Wasseypur'
Released in 2000, the movie 'Shool' featured the actor essaying the role of an honest police officer alongside Raveena Tandon. The movie earned him amazing previews for his performance.
Image: 'Shool' Poster
Manoj Bajpayee received massive praise for his stunning performance as a retired Mumbai police officer in the 2020 film titled 'Bhonsle.' He won various awards for his performance in the film.
Image: A Still from 'Bhonsle'
Manoj Bajpayee's performance as Rashid in the 2004 period drama film, Pinjar' earned him positive reviews. The movie went on to receive a National Film Award.
Image: 'Pinjar' Poster
The 1998 crime drama, 'Satya' featured Manoj Bajpayee playing the supporting role of Bhiku Mhatre and garnered a National Award for his thrilling performance.
Image: A Still from 'Satya'