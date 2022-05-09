Manushi Chhillar: A look at 'Prithviraj' actor's go-to party looks
Image: Instagram/@manushi_chhillar
Manushi Chhillar gives major fashion goals as she wears a green off-shoulder top with a classy white skirt.
Image: Instagram/@manushi_chhillar
Manushi Chhillar's ravishing two-piece floral outfit can be the best pick for your next poolside party.
Image: Instagram/@manushi_chhillar
Manushi Chhillar looks dapper in a full-sleeved white top and pairs it with a cool side slit skirt and white sneakers while sporting a set of black shades.
Image: Instagram/@manushi_chhillar
Manushi Chhillar wears a cool black top and a pair of loose pants and a cap that can be the best outfit for you to stand out in any of your casual outing with friends.
Image: Instagram/@manushi_chhillar
'Prithviraj' actor Manushi leaves her fans stunned as she sports an elegant long floral print gown with half of her hair tied in a high bun.
Image: Instagram/@manushi_chhillar
Manushi Chhillar's dazzling saree look with stunning jewellery can turn out to be a great inspiration for any elegant evening party.
Image: Instagram/@manushi_chhillar