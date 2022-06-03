Manushi Chhillar: A sneak peek into actor's wardrobe for 'Samrat Prithviraj's promotions
Image: Instagram/@manushi_chhillar
Manushi Chhillar looked beautiful at the film's premiere as she donned a pink silk saree.
Image: Instagram/@manushi_chhillar
The actor's pink organza salwar suit look is surely steal-worthy.
Image: Instagram/@manushi_chhillar
She looked stunning during 'Samrat Prithviraj's promotions as she wore a stone-studded white saree.
Image: Instagram/@manushi_chhillar
She opted for a lilac chickenkari suit as she flew to Varanasi with Akshay Kumar.
Image: Instagram/@manushi_chhillar
The actor looked beautiful in an ivory co-ord set, which included a blouse, sharara and a shrug.
Image: Instagram/@manushi_chhillar
She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a yellow coloured lehenga during the film's promotions.
Image: Instagram/@manushi_chhillar