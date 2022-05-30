Manushi Chhillar & her love affair with gowns: Times when she stunned in glamorous outfits
Image: Instagram/@manushi_chhillar
Manushi Chhillar never fails to turn heads as she stuns in some glamorous gowns. Image: Instagram/@manushi_chhillar
This black noodle-sleeved gown with a thigh-high slit is definitely a beautiful one. Image: Instagram/@manushi_chhillar
She definitely turned heads in a sleeveless green coloured cutout gown. Image: Instagram/@manushi_chhillar
The 'Samrat Prithviraj' star looked beautiful in a white halter neck dress with a thigh-high slit. Image: Instagram/@manushi_chhillar
Her one-shoulder white gown with some feather accents looked stunning. Image: Instagram/@manushi_chhillar
Manushi Chhillar's Miss World 2017 winning gown is surely one of her most memorable looks. Image: Instagram/@manushi_chhillar