Manushi Chhillar & her love affair with gowns: Times when she stunned in glamorous outfits
Image: Instagram/@manushi_chhillar
Manushi Chhillar never fails to turn heads as she stuns in some glamorous gowns.
Image: Instagram/@manushi_chhillar
This black noodle-sleeved gown with a thigh-high slit is definitely a beautiful one.
Image: Instagram/@manushi_chhillar
She definitely turned heads in a sleeveless green coloured cutout gown.
Image: Instagram/@manushi_chhillar
The 'Samrat Prithviraj' star looked beautiful in a white halter neck dress with a thigh-high slit.
Image: Instagram/@manushi_chhillar
Her one-shoulder white gown with some feather accents looked stunning.
Image: Instagram/@manushi_chhillar
Manushi Chhillar's Miss World 2017 winning gown is surely one of her most memorable looks.
Image: Instagram/@manushi_chhillar