Marc Spector, Steven Grant, Mr. Knight & more; Meet 5 personalities of Moon Knight
Image: Instagram/@themoonknight
Marc Spector can be described as the main personality of Moonknight. One of his missions took him to Egypt where he was shot by Dr. Harrow.
Image: Instagram/@themoonknight
Steven Grant is another personality of Moonknight which the latter goes by as his public image.
Image: Instagram/@themoonknight
Jake Lockley is the one who is the exact opposite of the Steven Grant persona. He killed Dr. Harrow in the end.
Image: Instagram/@super_fanindia
Mr. Knight is the refined version of Moonknight. He wears an all-white mask and a dapper suit in the series.
Image: Instagram/@themoonknight
Moonknight is the superhero persona, who has supernatural powers that coincide with the moon's phases, and they include durability, strength, and the ability to drain his opponents' life energies.
Image: Instagram/@themoonknight