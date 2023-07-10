Shreya Pandey
Jul 10 ,2023
Margot Robbie ditches pink for black to recreate 1960 Barbie look
Margot Robbie Official fanpage/Instagram
Margot Robbie attended the premiere of her film Barbie in Los Angeles.
The actress surprised everyone by donning a black outfit rather than a pink one which seemed like an obvious choice, given the film's theme.
However, her black outfit was not void of meaning.
Margot recreated the trumpet gown worn by the 1960 vintage Barbie doll.
The actress is being hailed for getting even the minute details of the original dress right.
She carried a pink scarf and had a red rose detail on her dress, the same as the original one.
She paired her black sequin was custom-made by Schiaparelli with a statement neckpiece and black gloves.
