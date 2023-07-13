Shreya Pandey
Jul 13 ,2023
Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling take fashion game a notch higher at Barbie premiere
Film Updates/Twitter
Margot Robbie arrived at the Barbie movie premiere in London on July 13.
Film Updates/Twitter
Actress Nicola Coughlan also attended the film Europe premiere. She plays a small part in the film.
Film Updates/Twitter
Dua Lipa who plays the role of mermaid Barbie arrived at the film screening in a multicolour, bodycon gown.
Film Updates/Twitter
President of Barbie Land, actress Issa Rae also arrived at the Barbie movie screening. She donned a strapless, Fuschia dress for the event.
Film Updates/Twitter
Actor Ryan Gosling who plays Ken in the film attended the premiere in a sea green suit teamed with a white shirt.
Film Updates/Twitter
Singer Sam Smith arrived at the Barbie premiere in a baggy outfit.
Film Updates/Twitter
Singer Katy Perry also attended the film screening. She channelled her inner Barbie at the event as she donned a powder pink short dress.
Film Updates/Twitter
Actor Simu Liu, who plays 'another' Ken in the film attended the premiere in an all-black ensemble.
Film Updates/Twitter
