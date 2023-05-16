Aalokitaa Basu
Margot Robbie to Deepika Padukone: Cannes biggest fashion misses
Deepika Padukone's neon green Giambattista Valli Paris gown screamed camp fashion with the pale pink turban only making the look appear even more busy.
Sharon Stone's Dolce and Gabbana princess gown in blush blue made for a pretty silhouette but the haphazard flowers killed the subtlety it held.
Marion Cotillard's Chanel gown in printed denim was too underwhelming for the Cannes red carpet with the diamond danglers not doing much to elevate the look.
Margot Robbie's Chanel ensemble featured a bow and flower embellished frock top with matching slim fit pants - a look that completely fell flat for the event.
Taylor Hill's ensemble unsuccessfully straddled the line between cool and couture, missing the mark on both.
Salma Hayek's multi-toned sequined gown with double-strapped shoulders was yet another look that did not match the memo of the Cannes red carpet.
Aishwarya's 2003 Cannes appearance, from the archives, dressed in a neon green saree, made for an unmissable look by the actress for all the wrong reasons.
