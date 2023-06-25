Aalokitaa Basu
Jun 25 ,2023
Margot Robbie turns real life Barbie for movie press tour
@jediharleystark/Twitter
Margot Robbie recently kickstarted the press tour for her upcoming film, Barbie.
@margotposts/Twitter
The actress turned a real life Barbie in an all-Bottega look featuring a structured bustier, pleated mini-skirt and matching Manolos - all in taffy pink.
@sinemori/Twitter
A closer look at Margot's sunglasses reveal a pop pink frame which she dons while posing with the host of her interview.
@margotdaily/Twitter
Previously too, the actress has channeled the Barbiecore aesthetic, case in point being this magenta pink playsuit with black emboss work.
@SNEAKPEAKCA/Twitter
Barbie, starring Margot Robbie in the titular character along side Ryan Gosling's Ken, will be releasing in theatres on July 21, 2023.
@series_golden/Twitter
