Anjali Negi
Jul 14 ,2023
Margot Robbie's Barbie press tour looks
Margot Robbie was seen in Vivienne Westwood for the latest Barbie photocall in London.
Prior to that, the actress attended the London Barbie premiere in Vivienne Westwood Couture gown.
For the Los Angeles premiere, Margot stunned in Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown, which was inspired by the doll's 'Solo In The Spotlight' look from 1960.
Margot recreated the 'Totally Hair' Barbie look, based on the 1992 doll for for one of the promotional events.
The actress attended the Mexico premiere in neon pink corseted Balmain mini dress.
She chose Moschino's skirt suit for the film's press conference in Seoul.
For the Seoul premiere, Margot was seen Versace skirt suit. It was based on an outfit worn by the original Barbie doll.
For the second look, she also chose Versace featuring a shimmering bodice and tulle skirt.
Margot showed up at the Barbie party in Sydney dressed in Versace mini-dress. The dress was originally worn by the model Claudia Schiffer in 1994.
For the Los Angeles photocall, the actress wore polka-dot Valentino dress.
She recreated black and white swimsuit worn by the original doll in 1959 with her Sydney press tour outfit.
Margot kickstarted the Barbie press tour in a bubblegum pink Bottega Veneta look.
