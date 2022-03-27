Mariah Carey's Birthday: Singer's most fabulous fashion moments
Image: Instagram/ @mariahcarey
Mariah Carey has always redefined fashion, one look at a time. The singer raises the glam quotient in this golden gown with a thigh-high slit.
Image: Instagram/ @mariahcarey
The black ensemble with a gorgeous neckline is surely steal-worthy. Mariah opted for statement earrings to amp up the look.
Image: Instagram/ @mariahcarey
The singer is at her fashion best even during her concerts. Mariah effortlessly carries off this body-hugging green gown as she aces her performance.
Image: Instagram/ @mariahcarey
Another glimpse from one of her performances showcases Mariah clad in a stunning red gown with sequin detailing all over.
Image: Instagram/ @mariahcarey
Mariah's love for gowns is evident in this picture as well, with the singer gracefully carrying off this sequin attire. Not to miss her intricate jewellery pieces.
Image: Instagram/ @mariahcarey
The maroon sequin gown makes Mariah look extremely graceful. She opted for a stack of bracelets to accessorise her look.
Image: Instagram/ @mariahcarey
Carrying forward her love for sequin attires is this silver gown paired with matching blingy heels.
Image: Instagram/ @mariahcarey