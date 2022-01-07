'Marie Antoinette' to 'Inception', films shot in the city of love
'Midnight in Paris' is about Gil, who arrives in Paris with his fiancee and her family and attempts to complete his debut novel.
Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Inception' includes a pivotal scene shot at the Bir-Hakeim Bridge in Paris, which crosses the Seine River.
'The Devil Wears Prada' stars Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep and gives viewers a sneak peek into the glamourous Paris Fashion Week.
Lily Collins-starrer 'Emily in Paris' sees the city of love through the eyes of a young American visiting for the first time.
'From Paris with Love' is an action drama that follows undercover CIA agents as they try to stop a dangerous terrorist attack.
'Marie Antoinette' will be sure to give viewers a glimpse of the city of love before the French Revolution.
'Before Sunset' follows Celine and Jesse, who cross paths in Paris after being apart for nine years and have a single day to be together.
