Anjali Choudhury
Jun 01 ,2023
Marilyn Monroe's unforgettable looks
Image: @MIUCClAMUSE/Twitter
Marilyn Monroe's pink gown with an enormous knot around the waist from the song titled Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend was an iconic look from 1953.
Image: @MIUCClAMUSE/Twitter
Marilyn's white dress with a bare back and a plunging neckline from The Seven Year Itch made every viewer turn head over heels for her.
Image: @FitnessSara1/Twitter
Marilyn Monroe's orange bodycon outfit with embellishments from the Gentlemen Prefer Blondes added more to her glamour.
Image: @MIUCClAMUSE/Twitter
Marilyn's popular Happy Birthday dress that she wore while singing for US President John F Kennedy was captivating and was the most expensive dress ever sold.
Image: @MIUCClAMUSE/Twitter
Marilyn Monroe's golden dress with a deep neckline from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes still remains a gem.
Image: @daImatinka/Twitter
