Masoom: Boman Irani, Ravi Dubey & others grab eyeballs in casuals at screening
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Veteran actor Boman Irani who is set to make his OTT debut with Hotsra Special Masoom, donned black at screening in Mumbai.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Popular TV face Ravi Dubey donned casuals as he was present to support Masoom team last evening in Mumbai.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor Samara Tijori who will be seen playing lead alongside Boman, looked ravishing in this red outfit at the series' screening.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor Lakshvir Saran looked uber cool in casuals for the screening of Masoom in Mumbai last evening.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor Manjari Fadnis who will also be seen playing a key role in the series, dons neon green dress for the screening.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor Veer Rajwant Singh poses for the paparazzi while thanking them for their wishes at the screening.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Director Gurmmeet Singh who has helmed the series, poses for the shutterbugs at the screening last evening.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla