Prateek Arya
May 09 ,2023
Massive Milestone for Gabbar
Image: BCCI/IPL
Shikhar Dhawan aka Gabbar joined an elite trifecta of players with his innings against KKR.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Dhawan played the anchor's knock of 57 against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023.
Image: BCCI/IPL
While his team could get the win on the day, but Dhawan hit a personal milestone with his 57 run stand.
Image: BCCI/IPL
The PBKS skipper has now 50 fifties to his name in the coveted league. He is only the third batsman to hit the mark.
Image: AP
Before Dhawan, Virat Kohli has also hit the milestone. He also has 50 fifties in Indian Premier League.
Image: BCCI/IPL
David Warner is at the top of the list with 57 fifties. Warner has the most fifties in IPL.
Image: BCCI/IPL
