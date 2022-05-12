Max Verstappen to Charles Leclerc, who tops the Formula 1 charts after Miami GP?
Image: @scuderiaferrari/Instagram/AP
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc tops the F1 2022 Drivers Standings charts with 104 points. He has won two races so far. He finished the Miami GP at P2.
Image: @sucderiaferrari/Instagram
Red Bull's Max Verstappen sits second in the standings with 3 race wins and 85 points to his credit. He won the inaugural Miami GP.
Image: @f1/Instagram
Red Bull's Sergio Perez sits third in the chart with 66 points after finishing at P4 in the Miami GP.
Image: @f1/Instagram
Mercedes driver George Russell currently sits fourth in the Drivers Championship table with 59 points. He finished the Miami GP at P5.
Image: @mercedesamgf1/Instagram
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz finished the Miami GP at P3 and finds himself at fifth in the points table.
Image: @sucderiaferrari/Instagram
The seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton finished the Miami GP at P6 and sits sixth in the standings with 36 points.
Image: @mercedesamgf1/Instagram
McLaren's Lando Norris sits 7th in the standings with 35 points after suffering a DNF at Miami. On the other hand, Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas finished the race at P7 and sits 8th in the standings with 30 points.
Image: @mclaren/@alfaromeoorlean/Instagram
Alpine's Esteban Ocon finished the Miami GP at P8 and sits 9th in the drivers' standings with 24 points. Whereas, Haas' Kevin Magnussen sits 10th in the standings with 15 points after suffering a DNF at Miami.
Image: @alpinef1team/@haasf1team/Instagram
McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo sits 11th in the standings with 11 points, after finishing the Miami GP at P13. Whereas, Alphatauri's Yuki Tsunoda earned a P12 finish and now sits at 12th in the standings with 10 points.
Image: @mclaren/@f1/Instagram
Alphatauri's Pierre Gasly sits 13th in the standings with six points, while Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel sits at 14th with four points. Both drivers suffered DNFs at Miami.
Image: @f1/Instagram
Williams' Alex Albon finished the Miami GP at P9 and sits at 15th in the points table with 3 points. Alpine's Fernando Alonso meanwhile, finished the Miami GP at P11 and sith 16th in the standings with 2 points.
Image: @f1/Instagram
Aston Martin's Lance Stroll was the last point finisher at Miami and sits 17th in the driver standings with two points. Alfa Romeo's Guanyu Zhou, finished a DNF at Miami and sits 18th in the standings with one point.
Image: @f1/Instagram
Haas' Mick Schumacher, Aston Martin reserve Nico Hulkenberg and Williams' Nicholas Latifi sit 19th, 20th, and 21st in the standings having scored zero points so far.
Image: @f1/Instagram