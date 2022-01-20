'Mayweather, De La Hoya, Pacquiao': 7 richest boxers of all time
Image: @GeorgeForeman/Twitter/AP
There is a reason why Floyd 'Money' Mayweather is called so, it is because he has won £400 million throughout his career.
Image: AP
One of the all-time greats, George Foreman has earned £222 million putting him second on this list.
Image: @GeorgeForeman/Twitter
Manny Pacquiao has managed to earn £163 million from his famous PPVs and sponsors throughout his career.
Image: AP
Oscar de la Hoya was the 'money' fighter before Mayweather and earned £148 million from his boxing.
Image: AP
Canelo Alvarez is the highest earning boxer who is still fighting and has earned £105 million so far.
Image: AP
Lennox Lewis is sixth on the list and is the richest British boxer with £103 million.
Image: AP
Tyson Fury fighting Deontay Wilder three times has increased the Gypsy King's net worth a lot and is now worth £100 million.
Image: AP