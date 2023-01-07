Vishal Tiwari
Jan 07 ,2023
MCA honors Rahane, Shardul Thakur & Ravi Shastri for historic Gabba Test win
The MCA honoured Ravi Shastri for his role in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21, which India won 2-1.
Shardul Thakur played a crucial role for Team India with both the bat and the ball as he helped the side register a historic win.
Ajinkya Rahane was made the stand-in captain for the series after Virat Kohli left following the first Test in Adelaide.
Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer was also honoured in the ceremony for his performances for India in 2022.
