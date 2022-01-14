'McGregor, Canelo, Ronaldo': Highest earning athletes per minute in 2021
Image: UFC
Conor McGregor is No. 1 on the list as he made a whopping $8.6 million (Rs 63.5 crore) per minute in 2021. McGregor earned one million dollars per 7 secs off his sport last year.
Image: AP
Canelo Alvarez is placed No. 2 on the list as he earned a staggering $4.4 million per minute in 2021. Alvarez took 2 mins 15 secs to make a million dollars out of his total earnings.
Image: AP
Neymar Jr. is No. 17 on the list with earnings of $32,716 per minute. Neymar took 30 mins 34 secs to make one million dollars last year. he earned $76 million in 2021.
Image: AP
Lionel Messi is placed No. 23 on the list as he earned only $23,139 per minute last year. He earned a total of $97 million in 2021.
Image: AP
Cristiano Ronaldo is placed No. 25 on the list as he earned only $23,139 per minute in 2021. Ronaldo earned $70 million last year.
Image: AP
The rest of the list is dominated by basketball players and American football superstars like Dak Prescott, Ronnie Stanley, Tom Brady, and David Bakhtiari.
Image: AP