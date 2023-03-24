Shreya Pandey
Meet John Wick star Keanu Reeves’ girlfriend Alexandra Grant
Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant first made a public appearance in 2019.
Alexandra Grant is a visual artist.
Alexandra Grant posed in front of her childhood home and shared the picture on Instagram.
Alexandra worked as a college lecturer.
Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant have collaborated on the book Ode To Happiness, which the two wrote together in 2011.
Alexandra Grant also runs a project grantLOVE which promotes original artwork.
Keanu Reeves's co-star in John Wick 4 has confirmed Keanu's relationship with Alexandra Grant and said that they are "beautiful as a couple."
