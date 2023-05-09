Niharika Sanjeeiv
May 09 ,2023
Meet Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and their Adipurush family
Varinder Chawla
Adipurush stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon looked stunning together.
Prabhas opted for a blue co-ord set, while Kriti Sanon looked beautiful in a white saree with a yellow-golden border.
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh smiled for the cameras.
Meet Adipurush director Om Raut.
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Adipurush family.
