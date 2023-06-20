Simran Babbar
Jun 20 ,2023
Meet Sakshi Kochhar, the youngest Indian to get Commercial pilot license
Image: Republic
Sakshi Kochhar, a teenager from Himachal Pradesh, has become the youngest Indian to get the certification for a commercial pilot license.
Image: Republic
She had applied for the commercial pilot license on her 18th birthday and she received it on the same day.
Image: Republic
The 10-year-old Sakshi was fascinated by the aviation industry. She had decided to become a pilot and went to the USA for her training.
Image: Republic
She completed the initial theory training of 4 months and was deputed for advanced flight training with the aviation club's designated training center in USA.
Image: Republic
After completing her school education, Sakshi decided to join Mumbai's The Skyline Aviation Club for her Commercial Pilot License (CPL) training.
Image: Republic
Her parents said, "We weren't prepared to accept her dream of becoming pilot at such young age but her dedication made us support her."
Image: Republic
I have faith in Lord Krishna, it helped me land successfully and qualify the test: Sakshi on the challenges she faced due to bad weather.
Image: Republic
Speaking about her motivation to continue chasing her dream, she said, "If you want to do something by heart, then the universe conspires you to achieve it."
Image: Republic
Find Out More