Suraj Alva
Nov 30 ,2022
Meet Stephanie Frappart, first female referee set to officiate Germany vs Costa Rica match
Image: AP
FIFA has increased the introduction of female referees in men’s games. The FIFA World Cup 2022 is no different with six female officials making it to Qatar.
Image: AP
Amongst the six female officials Stephanie Frappart is set to make history by leading the first all-female officiating team for Germany vs Costa Rica match.
Image: AP
Frappart has taken charge of games in Ligue 1, the Europa League, men's World Cup qualifying and the UEFA Supercup final in 2019.
Image: AP
During the FIFA World Cup 2022, Frappart made history by serving as the fourth official in the match between Mexico and Poland
Image: AP
Neuza Back from Brazil will be joining Stephanie Frappart to officiate Germany vs Costa Rica match
Image: @FIFAcom/Twitter
Stephanie Frappart and Neuza Back will also have the company of Karen Diaz in overseeing the Germany vs Costa Rica match.
Image: @FIFAcom/Twitter
Apart from Frappart Salima Mukansanga made history by officiating the Zimbabwe vs Guinea making her first female referee to officiate a match in AFCON's history
Image: @UKinRwanda/ Twitter
