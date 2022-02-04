Megan Fox & MGK to Kanye & Julia Fox, couples that wore matching outfits on the red carpet

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake wore this iconic matching denim outfit as they attended the American Music Awards in the early 2000s. The outfit has since then been recreated by several celebs and is considered an iconic fashion moment.
Image: Twitter/@rachelpage_
Jay Z and Beyonce are one of the power couples of Hollywood and are often seen coordinating their outfits for red carpets. The couple wore this matching grey coloured suit for rapper Usher's party.
Image: Twitter/@andrewgrutt
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have been stealing the limelight ever since the two started dating. They stepped out in this colour co-ordinated outfit for the iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Image: Instagram/@machinegunkelly
Kanye West and Julia Fox recently made their red-carpet debut as a couple wearing this matching denim ensemble during the Paris Men's Fashion week.
Image: Instagram/@blackfashiontv_official
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas wore this multi-coloured matching ensemble as they walked the red carpet of Met Gala 2019.
Image: Twitter/@kidsarealldying
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber walked down the Met Gala 2021 red carpet wearing matching black outfits.
Image: Instagram/@metgalaofficial
Soon-to-be parents Rihanna and A$AP Rocky made heads turn during the Met Gala 2022 in their matching ensemble. Later on, the singer shed off her black coat to reveal a colourful outfit.
Image: Instagram/@metgalaofficial