Megan Fox-Machine Gun Kelly engaged: Take a look at the couple's adorable pics so far
Actor Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly who announced engagement today, look extremely beautiful together while posing for a magazine cover.
Megan and Machine who first met on the sets of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020, attended the VMA 2020 together while completing each other on the red carpet.
Apart from complementing each other, the sizzling chemistry between Megan and Machine also leaves fans amazed.
This adorable picture of the couple shows how much the two stars acknowledge each other and look lovable together.
From leaving hearts to flutter with their chemistry to posing goofily together on social media, the two stars are just winning hearts of all.
This picture is of the two stars after their appearance on Saturday Night Live where Kelly made his debut performance on show.
After Kelly's debut performance on Saturday Night Live, his girlfriend Megan had shared this beautiful picture while praising her partner.
This goofy and quirky picture of Megan and Machine on Instagram has left fans in love with the two and their shenanigans.
