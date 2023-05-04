Anjali Choudhury
May 04 ,2023
Meghana Raj shares picture-perfect moments with son Raayan
Image: @megsraj/Instagram
Kannada actress Meghana Raj Sarja fought against all odds to raise her son Raayan Raj Sarja after the demise of her husband Chiranjeevi Sarja.
Image: @megsraj/Instagram
Meghana Raj is a dotting mother who always shares pictures with her son on several occasions. She loves to cuddle with him until he says 'amma stop.'
Image: @megsraj/Instagram
Even after Chiranjeevi's untimely demise, Meghana kept him alive in her memories. She always poses with his picture so that Raayan doesn't forget her appa.
Image: @megsraj/Instagram
Meghana Raj Sarja balances her personal and professional life in the best way. She does that to spend more time with her little one.
Image: @megsraj/Instagram
Meghana also calls her son 'My Son Shine' and celebrates every occasion with her. The actress is truly an inspiration to many out there.
Image: @megsraj/Instagram
Find Out More