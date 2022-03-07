Meghna Gulzar to Gauri Shinde, notable female filmmakers who transformed Indian cinema
Aparna Sen is known for her work in Bengali cinema and has garnered numerous awards and accolades for her films such as 'Paromitar Ek Din,' 'Yugant,' '36 Chowringhee Lane,' 'Mr. and Mrs. Iyer,' and more.
The Indian-American filmmaker, Mira Nair is best known for her films namely 'Mississippi Masala,' 'Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love,' 'The Namesake,' 'Salaam Bombay!,' 'A Suitable Boy,' among others.
The Indian filmmaker, Meghna Gulzar has received critical acclaim for her successful movies such as 'Dus Kahaniyaan,' 'Raazi,' 'Chhapaak,' 'Talvar' and others. She's the daughter of lyricist & poet Gulzar and actor Rakhee.
Kiran Rao directed the popular film, 'Dhobi Ghat' and backed a number of successful films namely 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na,' 'Peepli Live,' 'Talaash,' 'Delhi Belly,' 'Dangal' and others.
The national Film award recipient, Shonali Bose is a prominent writer and director who is well known for her films such as 'Chittagong,' 'The Sky is Pink,' 'Margarita with a Straw' and 'Amu.'
Zoya Akhtar is among the notable female filmmakers of Bollywood. Her best includes 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara,' 'Dil Dhadakne Do,' 'Made in Heaven,' 'Ghost Stories,' 'Lust Stories,' 'Talaash,' etc.
Gauri Shinde received massive popularity for her debut movie, 'English Vinglish' which marked the comeback of the legendary actor, Sridevi. Her film, 'Dear Zindagi' also received positive reviews from the audience.
