Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Feb 17 ,2023
Memes break out after Prithvi Shaw's late-night brawl in Mumbai
A meme fest ensued on Twitter after Prithvi Shaw was recently attacked by his fans.
Shaw was allegedly attacked by eight individuals after he refused them for a selfie.
Prithvi reportedly agreed to take a selfie with the fans but denied on being asked to click more.
The Indian cricketer's car was chased down by the accused for several kilometers.
Fans also posted memes of Chetan Sharma relating it to the Prithvi Shaw incident. Sharma resigned as the chief selector of BCCI on Friday.
In a viral video, Shaw can be seen snatching a baseball hat out of a girl's hands.
The police have opened an investigation into the matter while booking eight individuals under sections 143, 148,149, 384, 437, 504, and 506 of IPC.
As per ANI, a social media influencer named Sapna Gill has been sent into police custody till 20th February due to her involvement in the attack.
