Nitish Vashishtha
Jan 24 ,2023
Men in skirts: Robert Pattinson to Ranveer Singh, actors who challenged male fashion norms
Lucien Laviscount attended the Paris Fashion Week wearing a Louis Vuitton outfit.
BTS' J-Hope picked a grey outfit with a stripy skirt at Dior's Fashion Show.
Hollywood legend Brad Pitt shocked fans by wearing a brown blazer and skirt over a pink shirt at the premiere of ‘Bullet Train.’
Rapper Lil Nas X is often experimenting with fashion, and the star wore a silver vest and skirt along with a cowboy hat.
American rapper Kid Cudi switched it up with a highly fashionable look. He wore a blue sweatshirt with an abstract lengthy skirt.
Oscar Issac wore a normal suit at ‘Moon Knight’ premiere. However, he replaced the trousers with a skirt which complimented his look.
Rocker Travis Barker accompanied his wife Kourtney Kardashian in a skirty outfit at the Met Gala.
Late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan changed the fashion game in 2017 after he was featured on the cover of GQ India with a skirt on.
Bollywood phenom Ranveer Singh, who keeps his fashion game on point, has sported the skirt look a couple of times.
